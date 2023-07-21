Rel Ind Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.27 crore, down 13.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.27 crore in June 2023 down 13.67% from Rs. 16.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in June 2023 up 91.77% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.07 crore in June 2023 up 21.13% from Rs. 3.36 crore in June 2022.

Rel Ind Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.74 in June 2022.

Rel Ind Infra shares closed at 949.55 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.45% returns over the last 6 months and -2.79% over the last 12 months.