RCI Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.43 crore, down 16.82% Y-o-Y
November 18, 2022 / 09:27 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RCI Industries & Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.43 crore in September 2022 down 16.82% from Rs. 12.54 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.90 crore in September 2022 up 87.25% from Rs. 22.73 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2022 up 102.76% from Rs. 19.57 crore in September 2021.
RCI Industries shares closed at 6.81 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.27% returns over the last 6 months and -27.94% over the last 12 months.
|RCI Industries & Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.43
|5.69
|12.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.43
|5.69
|12.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.86
|4.00
|11.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.25
|0.97
|10.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.04
|0.92
|1.31
|Depreciation
|1.92
|1.93
|2.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.83
|2.04
|9.47
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.48
|-4.18
|-22.32
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.38
|-4.17
|-22.32
|Interest
|1.57
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.96
|-4.18
|-22.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.96
|-4.18
|-22.33
|Tax
|-0.06
|-0.04
|0.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.90
|-4.14
|-22.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.90
|-4.14
|-22.73
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.90
|-4.14
|-22.73
|Equity Share Capital
|15.68
|15.68
|15.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.85
|-2.64
|-14.50
|Diluted EPS
|-1.85
|-2.64
|-14.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.85
|-2.64
|-14.50
|Diluted EPS
|-1.85
|-2.64
|-14.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited