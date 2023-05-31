English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rana Sugars Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 451.62 crore, down 7.1% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rana Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 451.62 crore in March 2023 down 7.1% from Rs. 486.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.36 crore in March 2023 up 173.54% from Rs. 16.58 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.00 crore in March 2023 up 5.31% from Rs. 63.62 crore in March 2022.

    Rana Sugars EPS has increased to Rs. 2.95 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.08 in March 2022.

    Rana Sugars shares closed at 22.80 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.22% returns over the last 6 months and -24.00% over the last 12 months.

    Rana Sugars
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations451.62370.45486.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations451.62370.45486.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials610.49400.05586.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.584.670.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-298.46-126.51-218.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.0619.1816.42
    Depreciation9.407.477.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.4448.3138.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.1217.2954.11
    Other Income9.470.552.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.6017.8456.19
    Interest9.883.7115.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.7214.1340.38
    Exceptional Items----0.00
    P/L Before Tax47.7214.1340.39
    Tax2.3612.5623.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.361.5716.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.361.5716.58
    Equity Share Capital153.54153.54153.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.950.101.08
    Diluted EPS2.950.101.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.950.101.08
    Diluted EPS2.950.101.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Rana Sugars #Results #sugar
    first published: May 31, 2023 01:22 pm