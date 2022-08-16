Rajeswari Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 2630.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in June 2022 up 2630.3% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 up 30.67% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

Rajeswari Infra shares closed at 7.98 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -44.97% returns over the last 6 months and 4.86% over the last 12 months.