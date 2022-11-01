Rajapalayam Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 216.67 crore, up 26.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 216.67 crore in September 2022 up 26.38% from Rs. 171.45 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.74 crore in September 2022 up 43.41% from Rs. 12.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.51 crore in September 2022 up 27.95% from Rs. 41.04 crore in September 2021.

Rajapalayam EPS has increased to Rs. 21.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.00 in September 2021.

Rajapalayam shares closed at 313.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)