Rajapalayam Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 221.32 crore, up 3.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 221.32 crore in March 2023 up 3.49% from Rs. 213.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.74 crore in March 2023 up 97.53% from Rs. 14.55 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.72 crore in March 2023 down 33.17% from Rs. 36.99 crore in March 2022.

Rajapalayam EPS has increased to Rs. 32.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.00 in March 2022.

Rajapalayam shares closed at 313.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)