English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rajapalayam Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 221.32 crore, up 3.49% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rajapalayam Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 221.32 crore in March 2023 up 3.49% from Rs. 213.86 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.74 crore in March 2023 up 97.53% from Rs. 14.55 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.72 crore in March 2023 down 33.17% from Rs. 36.99 crore in March 2022.

    Rajapalayam EPS has increased to Rs. 32.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.00 in March 2022.

    Rajapalayam shares closed at 313.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

    Rajapalayam Mills
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations220.60222.57213.86
    Other Operating Income0.72----
    Total Income From Operations221.32222.57213.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials116.81117.73115.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.639.586.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.91-4.93-5.58
    Power & Fuel17.79----
    Employees Cost26.4024.8923.39
    Depreciation13.8414.6713.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.3543.0543.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.5917.5816.59
    Other Income2.291.937.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.8819.5123.79
    Interest14.3614.7512.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.484.7611.38
    Exceptional Items0.020.0210.64
    P/L Before Tax-3.464.7822.02
    Tax-6.651.2326.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.193.55-4.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.193.55-4.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates25.554.3118.60
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates28.747.8614.55
    Equity Share Capital9.208.598.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.009.0017.00
    Diluted EPS32.009.0017.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.009.0017.00
    Diluted EPS32.009.0017.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Rajapalayam #Rajapalayam Mills #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: May 24, 2023 04:08 pm