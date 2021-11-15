Raj Television Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.99 crore, up 1.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.99 crore in September 2021 up 1.26% from Rs. 16.77 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2021 up 31.6% from Rs. 3.60 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2021 up 9100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

Raj Television shares closed at 35.65 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.71% returns over the last 6 months and 4.70% over the last 12 months.