    Raj Television Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.67 crore, down 6.56% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raj Television Network are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.67 crore in December 2022 down 6.56% from Rs. 17.84 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 94.3% from Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2022 up 132.34% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.

    Raj Television shares closed at 45.05 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.28% returns over the last 6 months and 10.01% over the last 12 months.

    Raj Television Network
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.6714.5917.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.6714.5917.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.394.456.13
    Depreciation0.28-0.441.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.0310.1213.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.45-3.70
    Other Income0.400.03--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.370.48-3.70
    Interest0.750.780.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.37-0.30-4.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.37-0.30-4.27
    Tax-0.13-0.09-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.24-0.22-4.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.24-0.22-4.22
    Equity Share Capital25.9625.9625.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.01-0.81
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.01-0.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.01-0.81
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.01-0.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

