Raj Television Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.67 crore, down 6.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.67 crore in December 2022 down 6.56% from Rs. 17.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 94.3% from Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2022 up 132.34% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.

Raj Television shares closed at 45.05 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.28% returns over the last 6 months and 10.01% over the last 12 months.