Rainbow Child Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 302.73 crore, up 50.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 302.73 crore in March 2023 up 50.5% from Rs. 201.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.58 crore in March 2023 up 284.88% from Rs. 14.44 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.43 crore in March 2023 up 98.64% from Rs. 53.58 crore in March 2022.

Rainbow Child EPS has increased to Rs. 5.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.61 in March 2022.

Rainbow Child shares closed at 849.65 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.10% returns over the last 6 months and 83.85% over the last 12 months.