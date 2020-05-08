R Systems Intl Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 209.26 crore, up 6.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 209.26 crore in March 2020 up 6.6% from Rs. 196.30 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.53 crore in March 2020 down 23.02% from Rs. 12.38 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.93 crore in March 2020 down 19.62% from Rs. 23.55 crore in March 2019.

R Systems Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.00 in March 2019.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 92.00 on May 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given 80.39% returns over the last 6 months and 99.35% over the last 12 months.