Prima Agro Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.67 crore, up 9.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.67 crore in March 2020 up 9.65% from Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020 up 33.63% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2020 down 25% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2019.

Prima Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.94 in March 2019.

Prima Agro shares closed at 11.55 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 37.50% returns over the last 6 months and 15.27% over the last 12 months.