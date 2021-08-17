POONA DAL & OIL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 47.23 crore, up 81.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.23 crore in June 2021 up 81.23% from Rs. 26.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2021 up 73.75% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021 down 42.68% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2020.

POONA DAL & OIL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.30 in June 2020.