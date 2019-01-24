Poddar Pigments Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 85.13 crore, up 0.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.13 crore in December 2018 up 0.35% from Rs. 84.84 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.27 crore in December 2018 down 11.79% from Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.95 crore in December 2018 down 14.83% from Rs. 8.16 crore in December 2017.

Poddar Pigments EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.56 in December 2017.

Poddar Pigments shares closed at 184.55 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.03% returns over the last 6 months and -40.81% over the last 12 months.