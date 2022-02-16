Poddar Housing Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.60 crore, down 50.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.60 crore in December 2021 down 50.81% from Rs. 33.75 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2021 down 174.62% from Rs. 8.84 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.11 crore in December 2021 down 140.62% from Rs. 12.58 crore in December 2020.

Poddar Housing shares closed at 254.35 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.91% returns over the last 6 months and 18.14% over the last 12 months.