Poddar Housing Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.60 crore, down 50.81% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Poddar Housing and Development are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.60 crore in December 2021 down 50.81% from Rs. 33.75 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2021 down 174.62% from Rs. 8.84 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.11 crore in December 2021 down 140.62% from Rs. 12.58 crore in December 2020.
Poddar Housing shares closed at 254.35 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.91% returns over the last 6 months and 18.14% over the last 12 months.
|Poddar Housing and Development
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.60
|17.88
|33.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.60
|17.88
|33.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.77
|25.50
|30.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.64
|-9.15
|-12.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.02
|1.19
|1.65
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.10
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.45
|3.61
|1.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.07
|-3.37
|11.89
|Other Income
|-0.12
|0.17
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.19
|-3.20
|12.37
|Interest
|3.44
|3.98
|0.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.64
|-7.18
|11.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.64
|-7.18
|11.78
|Tax
|-2.04
|-1.81
|2.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.59
|-5.37
|8.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.59
|-5.37
|8.84
|Equity Share Capital
|6.32
|6.32
|6.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.44
|-8.50
|13.99
|Diluted EPS
|-10.44
|-8.50
|13.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.44
|-8.50
|13.99
|Diluted EPS
|-10.44
|-8.50
|13.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited