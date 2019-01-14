PNC Infratech Q3 PAT seen up 64.8% YoY to Rs. 71 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Construction & infra sector. The brokerage house expects PNC Infratech to report net profit at Rs. 71 crore up 64.8% year-on-year (up 103% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 82.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 54.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 861 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 83.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 63 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 122 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.