PNC Infratech Q1 PAT seen up 208.8% YoY to Rs. 76 cr: HDFC

HDFC has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Construction & Infra sector. The brokerage house expects PNC Infratech to report net profit at Rs. 76 crore down 208.8% year-on-year (down 32% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 96.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 691 crore, according to HDFC.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 115.7 percent Y-o-Y to Rs. 101 crore.

