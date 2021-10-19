Plastiblends Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 171.39 crore, up 20.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.39 crore in September 2021 up 20.32% from Rs. 142.45 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.50 crore in September 2021 down 27.9% from Rs. 7.63 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.24 crore in September 2021 down 29% from Rs. 17.24 crore in September 2020.

Plastiblends EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.12 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.94 in September 2020.

Plastiblends shares closed at 258.00 on October 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.28% returns over the last 6 months and 27.12% over the last 12 months.