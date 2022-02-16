Pix Transmis Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 107.95 crore, up 4.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.95 crore in December 2021 up 4.42% from Rs. 103.38 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.41 crore in December 2021 down 18.24% from Rs. 17.62 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.98 crore in December 2021 down 9.58% from Rs. 29.84 crore in December 2020.

Pix Transmis EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.58 in December 2021 from Rs. 12.94 in December 2020.

Pix Transmis shares closed at 792.40 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.99% returns over the last 6 months and 104.70% over the last 12 months.