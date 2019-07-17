App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pidilite Industries Q1 PAT seen up 37.6% YoY to Rs. 328.5 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Speciality Chemicals sector. The brokerage house expects Pidilite Industries to report net profit at Rs. 328.5 crore up 37.6% year-on-year (up 70% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 12.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 25.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,060.5 crore, according to Kotak.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 20.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 65 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 460 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 17, 2019 01:35 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Kotak #Pidilite Industries #Result Poll #Speciality Chemicals

