Pidilite Industries Q1 PAT seen up 37.6% YoY to Rs. 328.5 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Speciality Chemicals sector. The brokerage house expects Pidilite Industries to report net profit at Rs. 328.5 crore up 37.6% year-on-year (up 70% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 25.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,060.5 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 20.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 65 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 460 crore.

