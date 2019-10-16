Petronet LNG Q2 PAT seen up 29% YoY to Rs. 726 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects Petronet LNG to report net profit at Rs. 726 crore up 29% year-on-year (up 22.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 10 percent Y-o-Y (up 12.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 9,670 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.