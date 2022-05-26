Pennar Inds Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 692.77 crore, up 24.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 692.77 crore in March 2022 up 24.42% from Rs. 556.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.54 crore in March 2022 down 50.66% from Rs. 33.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.91 crore in March 2022 up 6.06% from Rs. 54.60 crore in March 2021.

Pennar Inds EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.35 in March 2021.

Pennar Inds shares closed at 36.95 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 30.57% returns over the last 6 months and 80.68% over the last 12 months.