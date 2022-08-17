Parsvnath Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.37 crore, up 78.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.37 crore in June 2022 up 78.64% from Rs. 17.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.64 crore in June 2022 down 71.84% from Rs. 35.87 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.65 crore in June 2022 down 1005.81% from Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2021.

Parsvnath shares closed at 8.05 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -52.92% returns over the last 6 months and -41.88% over the last 12 months.