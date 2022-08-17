Parsvnath Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.37 crore, up 78.64% Y-o-Y
August 17, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parsvnath Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.37 crore in June 2022 up 78.64% from Rs. 17.00 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.64 crore in June 2022 down 71.84% from Rs. 35.87 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.65 crore in June 2022 down 1005.81% from Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2021.
Parsvnath shares closed at 8.05 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -52.92% returns over the last 6 months and -41.88% over the last 12 months.
|Parsvnath Developers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.37
|429.23
|17.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.37
|429.23
|17.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.22
|1.49
|0.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|33.11
|541.78
|-2.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.10
|1.00
|3.12
|Depreciation
|0.95
|1.45
|0.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.39
|-10.51
|21.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-28.39
|-105.99
|-6.11
|Other Income
|0.79
|1.87
|3.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.60
|-104.12
|-3.08
|Interest
|34.04
|44.64
|32.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-61.64
|-148.75
|-35.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-61.64
|-148.75
|-35.87
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-61.64
|-148.75
|-35.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-61.64
|-148.75
|-35.87
|Equity Share Capital
|217.59
|217.59
|217.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.42
|-3.42
|-0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-1.42
|--
|-0.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.42
|-3.42
|-0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-1.42
|--
|-0.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
