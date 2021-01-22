Parsharti Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 28.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2020 down 28.88% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 up 145.8% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Parsharti Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.

Parsharti Ind shares closed at 5.30 on January 15, 2021 (BSE)