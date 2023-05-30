English
    Panama Petro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 375.84 crore, up 8.62% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panama Petrochem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 375.84 crore in March 2023 up 8.62% from Rs. 346.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.34 crore in March 2023 down 10.77% from Rs. 38.49 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.30 crore in March 2023 down 3.63% from Rs. 53.23 crore in March 2022.

    Panama Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.36 in March 2022.

    Panama Petro shares closed at 300.85 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.53% returns over the last 6 months and 11.88% over the last 12 months.

    Panama Petrochem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations375.84433.73346.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations375.84433.73346.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials301.14338.09247.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.3711.7411.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.70-0.724.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.653.522.39
    Depreciation1.521.571.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.8724.4029.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.9955.1349.16
    Other Income2.791.062.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.7856.1951.84
    Interest3.682.650.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax46.1053.5450.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax46.1053.5450.97
    Tax11.7613.6312.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.3439.9138.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.3439.9138.49
    Equity Share Capital12.1012.1012.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.686.606.36
    Diluted EPS5.686.606.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.686.606.36
    Diluted EPS5.686.606.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
