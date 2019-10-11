Page Industries Q2 PAT seen up 38.3% YoY to Rs. 128.1 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Consumer Durables sector. The brokerage house expects Page Industries to report net profit at Rs. 128.1 crore up 38.3% year-on-year (up 15.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 8.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 10.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 748.1 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 12.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 13.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 160.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.