Ortel Comm Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.32 crore, down 23.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.32 crore in December 2020 down 23.77% from Rs. 21.41 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.35 crore in December 2020 up 7.53% from Rs. 6.87 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 up 125.81% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2019.

Ortel Comm shares closed at 1.10 on February 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given -18.52% returns over the last 6 months and 120.00% over the last 12 months.