ORIENTAL AROMAT Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.42 crore, down 3.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 199.42 crore in December 2022 down 3.09% from Rs. 205.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2022 down 50.78% from Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.98 crore in December 2022 down 9.76% from Rs. 16.60 crore in December 2021.

ORIENTAL AROMAT EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.48 in December 2021.

ORIENTAL AROMAT shares closed at 383.95 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.97% returns over the last 6 months and -38.44% over the last 12 months.