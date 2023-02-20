English
    ORIENTAL AROMAT Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.42 crore, down 3.09% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 199.42 crore in December 2022 down 3.09% from Rs. 205.78 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2022 down 50.78% from Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.98 crore in December 2022 down 9.76% from Rs. 16.60 crore in December 2021.

    ORIENTAL AROMAT EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.48 in December 2021.

    ORIENTAL AROMAT shares closed at 383.95 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.97% returns over the last 6 months and -38.44% over the last 12 months.

    ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations199.42220.76205.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations199.42220.76205.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials151.85172.36157.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.91-21.61-20.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.8212.5912.70
    Depreciation4.954.784.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.2942.6539.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.429.9812.26
    Other Income0.612.350.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.0312.3312.30
    Interest4.193.350.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.848.9811.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.848.9811.63
    Tax1.732.483.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.116.508.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.116.508.34
    Equity Share Capital16.8316.8316.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.221.932.48
    Diluted EPS1.221.932.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.221.932.48
    Diluted EPS1.221.932.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:00 am