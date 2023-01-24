Orbit Exports Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.40 crore, up 30.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.40 crore in December 2022 up 30.12% from Rs. 35.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.12 crore in December 2022 up 16.81% from Rs. 5.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.75 crore in December 2022 up 14.35% from Rs. 11.15 crore in December 2021.

Orbit Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 2.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.91 in December 2021.

