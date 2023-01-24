English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Orbit Exports Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.40 crore, up 30.12% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orbit Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.40 crore in December 2022 up 30.12% from Rs. 35.66 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.12 crore in December 2022 up 16.81% from Rs. 5.24 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.75 crore in December 2022 up 14.35% from Rs. 11.15 crore in December 2021.

    Orbit Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.4552.4034.52
    Other Operating Income0.940.901.13
    Total Income From Operations46.4053.3135.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.1818.7713.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.92-0.09-1.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.866.805.81
    Depreciation3.613.413.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.4211.538.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.3912.886.51
    Other Income0.750.871.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.1413.757.82
    Interest0.960.900.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.1812.857.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.1812.857.03
    Tax2.073.211.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.129.635.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.129.635.24
    Equity Share Capital27.3827.3827.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.233.521.91
    Diluted EPS2.213.511.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.233.521.91
    Diluted EPS2.213.511.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited