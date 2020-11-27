Opto Circuits Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, down 92.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Opto Circuits India are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in September 2020 down 92.56% from Rs. 7.90 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2020 up 99.94% from Rs. 856.30 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.93 crore in September 2020 down 364.38% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2019.
Opto Circuits shares closed at 5.45 on November 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.22% returns over the last 6 months and 62.69% over the last 12 months.
|Opto Circuits India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.59
|7.58
|7.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.59
|7.58
|7.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.29
|3.94
|3.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.56
|1.61
|1.84
|Depreciation
|0.32
|0.35
|0.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.80
|0.36
|2.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.38
|1.31
|-0.13
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.13
|0.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.25
|1.45
|0.38
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.27
|1.44
|0.19
|Exceptional Items
|1.76
|--
|-856.49
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.51
|1.44
|-856.30
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.51
|1.44
|-856.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.51
|1.44
|-856.30
|Equity Share Capital
|300.63
|300.63
|300.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.05
|-28.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.05
|-28.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.05
|-28.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.05
|-28.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 12:35 pm