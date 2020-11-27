Opto Circuits Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, down 92.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in September 2020 down 92.56% from Rs. 7.90 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2020 up 99.94% from Rs. 856.30 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.93 crore in September 2020 down 364.38% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2019.

Opto Circuits shares closed at 5.45 on November 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.22% returns over the last 6 months and 62.69% over the last 12 months.