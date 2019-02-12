Opto Circuits Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 23.70 crore, up 22.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.70 crore in December 2018 up 22.18% from Rs. 19.40 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.21 crore in December 2018 up 107.42% from Rs. 3.96 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.66 crore in December 2018 up 64.76% from Rs. 6.47 crore in December 2017.

Opto Circuits EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2017.

Opto Circuits shares closed at 10.10 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -15.83% returns over the last 6 months and -2.42% over the last 12 months.