App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ONGC posts 4% rise in Q1 net profit at Rs 6,143 crore; reports strong operational show

The company’s revenues rose 14 percent at Rs 27,212 crore against Rs 23,970 crore on a quarter on quarter basis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) reported a rise of 4 percent in net profit for the June quarter at Rs 6,143 crore against Rs 5,915.2 crore during the previous quarter.

The company’s revenues rose 14 percent at Rs 27,212 crore against Rs 23,970 crore on a quarter on quarter basis.

At the operating level, the company reported a jump of 29 percent in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation at Rs 14,695 crore against Rs 11,382 crore.

The operating margin has been reported at 54 percent against 47.4 percent QoQ.

The company has posted a crude price realisation at USD 71.48 per barrel, a rise of 47 percent year on year, while the crude oil output is seen at 5.03 million tonnes, down 5.3 percent year on year.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 05:45 pm

tags #Results

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.