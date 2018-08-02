ONGC posts 4% rise in Q1 net profit at Rs 6,143 crore; reports strong operational show

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) reported a rise of 4 percent in net profit for the June quarter at Rs 6,143 crore against Rs 5,915.2 crore during the previous quarter.

The company’s revenues rose 14 percent at Rs 27,212 crore against Rs 23,970 crore on a quarter on quarter basis.

At the operating level, the company reported a jump of 29 percent in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation at Rs 14,695 crore against Rs 11,382 crore.

The operating margin has been reported at 54 percent against 47.4 percent QoQ.

The company has posted a crude price realisation at USD 71.48 per barrel, a rise of 47 percent year on year, while the crude oil output is seen at 5.03 million tonnes, down 5.3 percent year on year.