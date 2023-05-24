Nykaa Q4 earnings: Net profit tanks 72% YoY to Rs 2 crore

Among the new-age companies that went public, Nykaa had a relatively successful listing in November 2021, but soon lost its initial momentum as tech stocks around the world continued to get hammered. Since its listing, the company’s shares have given up about 65 percent of their value.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates Nykaa, on May 24 reported a net consolidated profit for the quarter ended March at Rs 2.41 crore, down 71.83 percent from Rs 8.56 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,301.72 crore, rising 33.74 percent from Rs 973.32 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the company said in an exchange filing.

According to a release, Nykaa's EBITDA shot up 84 percent to Rs 70.7 crore during the quarter while the margins during the quarter came in at 5.4 percent, rising 147 basis points.

During the quarter, the gross merchandise value (GMV) of the company was at Rs 2,445.4 crore, rising 36 percent year on year.

The company said out of the total Rs 604 crore it received from the initial public offering, Rs 33 crore is still unutilised.