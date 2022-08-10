Nxtdigital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.92 crore, down 10.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.92 crore in June 2022 down 10.2% from Rs. 153.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.27 crore in June 2022 up 3.42% from Rs. 37.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.90 crore in June 2022 up 26.23% from Rs. 31.61 crore in June 2021.

Nxtdigital shares closed at 411.20 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.08% returns over the last 6 months and -1.92% over the last 12 months.