NTPC: Value unlocking could drive stock higher

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

In our deep value series, we had suggested NTPC at around Rs 124 in earlier this year, and the stock had seen a good spike after that as the market started factoring in improved fundamentals, attractive valuations, and dividend payout. Post its results for the quarter ended December 2021, the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 a share, providing a dividend yield of 3.2 percent in the short term. (image) (image) While the stock had reacted to its...