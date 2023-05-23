NMDC Q4 results: Net profit rises 22% to Rs 2,277 crore; revenue falls 14%

NMDC Q4 Results

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

State-owned NMDC Ltd on May 23 reported a 22 percent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 2,277 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The country's largest iron ore company had posted a profit of Rs 1,862 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s revenue from operations, however, fell by 13.8 percent to Rs 5,851 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 6,785 crore last fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) declined 20.6 percent to Rs 2,162 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 6,785.3 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 37 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 40.2 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

Further, the board of NMDC also declared a final dividend of Rs 2.85 per share, which will be paid within 30 days from the date of the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM). The final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 3.75 per equity share already declared and paid during the financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, shares of NMDC closed 0.62 percent higher at Rs 105.80 apiece on the BSE on May 23.