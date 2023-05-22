English
    Nilkamal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 816.40 crore, up 22.89% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nilkamal are:

    Net Sales at Rs 816.40 crore in March 2023 up 22.89% from Rs. 664.36 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.85 crore in March 2023 up 72.95% from Rs. 25.36 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.57 crore in March 2023 up 50.39% from Rs. 64.88 crore in March 2022.

    Nilkamal EPS has increased to Rs. 29.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.99 in March 2022.

    Nilkamal shares closed at 2,134.85 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.48% returns over the last 6 months and 12.41% over the last 12 months.

    Nilkamal
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations816.40693.64664.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations816.40693.64664.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials358.34279.47301.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods120.81127.59126.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.296.62-16.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost54.5049.9243.44
    Depreciation28.3427.5726.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses180.80165.15157.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.3237.3224.91
    Other Income2.912.0613.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.2339.3938.77
    Interest9.618.437.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax59.6230.9631.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax59.6230.9631.42
    Tax15.767.546.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities43.8523.4225.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period43.8523.4225.36
    Equity Share Capital14.9214.9214.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.3915.6916.99
    Diluted EPS29.3915.6916.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.3915.6916.99
    Diluted EPS29.3915.6916.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Nilkamal #Plastics #Results
    first published: May 22, 2023 09:25 am