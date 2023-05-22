Nilkamal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 816.40 crore, up 22.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 816.40 crore in March 2023 up 22.89% from Rs. 664.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.85 crore in March 2023 up 72.95% from Rs. 25.36 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.57 crore in March 2023 up 50.39% from Rs. 64.88 crore in March 2022.

Nilkamal EPS has increased to Rs. 29.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.99 in March 2022.

Nilkamal shares closed at 2,134.85 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.48% returns over the last 6 months and 12.41% over the last 12 months.