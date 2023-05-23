English
    Nile Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 217.08 crore, up 32.28% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nile are:

    Net Sales at Rs 217.08 crore in March 2023 up 32.28% from Rs. 164.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.41 crore in March 2023 up 68.16% from Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.00 crore in March 2023 up 48.91% from Rs. 8.73 crore in March 2022.

    Nile EPS has increased to Rs. 28.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.47 in March 2022.

    Nile shares closed at 691.55 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.23% returns over the last 6 months and 44.98% over the last 12 months.

    Nile
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations217.08215.78164.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations217.08215.78164.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials161.33177.59129.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.50-3.93-8.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.732.602.29
    Depreciation0.710.690.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.5631.2632.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.257.587.75
    Other Income0.040.010.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.297.597.80
    Interest0.950.911.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.346.686.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.346.686.71
    Tax2.931.671.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.415.015.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.415.015.00
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.4116.6916.47
    Diluted EPS28.4116.6916.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.4116.6916.47
    Diluted EPS28.4116.6916.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 23, 2023 09:44 am