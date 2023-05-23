Nile Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 217.08 crore, up 32.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 217.08 crore in March 2023 up 32.28% from Rs. 164.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.41 crore in March 2023 up 68.16% from Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.00 crore in March 2023 up 48.91% from Rs. 8.73 crore in March 2022.

Nile EPS has increased to Rs. 28.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.47 in March 2022.

Nile shares closed at 691.55 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.23% returns over the last 6 months and 44.98% over the last 12 months.