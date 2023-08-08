NFL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,051.23 crore, down 21.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,051.23 crore in June 2023 down 21.74% from Rs. 6,454.65 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 121.43 crore in June 2023 down 196.79% from Rs. 125.46 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 100.01% from Rs. 288.29 crore in June 2022.

NFL shares closed at 70.05 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.03% returns over the last 6 months and 36.28% over the last 12 months.