English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    NFL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,051.23 crore, down 21.74% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for National Fertilizers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,051.23 crore in June 2023 down 21.74% from Rs. 6,454.65 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 121.43 crore in June 2023 down 196.79% from Rs. 125.46 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 100.01% from Rs. 288.29 crore in June 2022.

    NFL shares closed at 70.05 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.03% returns over the last 6 months and 36.28% over the last 12 months.

    National Fertilizers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,051.236,267.846,454.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,051.236,267.846,454.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,735.532,258.092,554.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,363.852,666.98803.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks354.77-384.36842.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost158.28122.93165.68
    Depreciation87.1188.9286.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,447.341,935.021,808.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-95.65-419.74193.62
    Other Income8.52144.007.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-87.13-275.74201.30
    Interest104.2283.6351.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-191.35-359.37150.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-191.35-359.37150.10
    Tax-47.42-90.5038.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-143.93-268.87111.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-143.93-268.87111.60
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates22.5032.9213.86
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-121.43-235.95125.46
    Equity Share Capital490.58490.58490.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.48-4.812.56
    Diluted EPS-2.48-4.812.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.48-4.812.56
    Diluted EPS-2.48-4.812.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #National Fertilizers #NFL #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!