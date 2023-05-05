Network People Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.29 crore, up 212.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.29 crore in March 2023 up 212.3% from Rs. 6.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2023 up 455.14% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.63 crore in March 2023 up 316.98% from Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2022.

Network People EPS has increased to Rs. 5.95 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.07 in March 2022.

Network People shares closed at 651.50 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 476.55% returns over the last 6 months and 830.71% over the last 12 months.