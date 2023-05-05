English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Network People Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.29 crore, up 212.3% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Network People Services Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.29 crore in March 2023 up 212.3% from Rs. 6.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2023 up 455.14% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.63 crore in March 2023 up 316.98% from Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2022.

    Network People EPS has increased to Rs. 5.95 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.07 in March 2022.

    Network People shares closed at 651.50 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 476.55% returns over the last 6 months and 830.71% over the last 12 months.

    Network People Services Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.2910.216.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.2910.216.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods-----0.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.490.491.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.913.661.92
    Depreciation1.471.060.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.362.722.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.042.270.67
    Other Income0.120.100.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.162.370.92
    Interest0.010.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.152.370.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.152.370.92
    Tax1.310.560.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.841.810.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.841.810.69
    Equity Share Capital6.466.466.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves22.11--15.59
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.952.801.07
    Diluted EPS--2.80--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.952.801.07
    Diluted EPS--2.80--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Network People #Network People Services Technologies #Results #software
    first published: May 5, 2023 09:44 am