    NDTV Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.97 crore, down 38.38% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for New Delhi Television are:Net Sales at Rs 38.97 crore in June 2023 down 38.38% from Rs. 63.24 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.42 crore in June 2023 down 159.6% from Rs. 12.45 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.07 crore in June 2023 down 121.86% from Rs. 18.62 crore in June 2022.NDTV shares closed at 231.45 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.97% returns over the last 6 months and -9.80% over the last 12 months.
    New Delhi Television
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.9741.6463.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.9741.6463.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.4214.7816.09
    Depreciation2.052.814.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--7.687.96
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.5325.9926.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.03-9.627.91
    Other Income4.913.806.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.12-5.8214.05
    Interest1.301.491.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.42-7.3112.45
    Exceptional Items--10.66--
    P/L Before Tax-7.423.3512.45
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.423.3512.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.423.3512.45
    Equity Share Capital25.7925.7925.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.150.521.93
    Diluted EPS-1.150.521.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.150.521.93
    Diluted EPS-1.150.521.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:22 pm

