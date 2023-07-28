NDTV Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.97 crore, down 38.38% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 38.97 41.64 63.24 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 38.97 41.64 63.24 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 18.42 14.78 16.09 Depreciation 2.05 2.81 4.57 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 7.68 7.96 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 29.53 25.99 26.71 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.03 -9.62 7.91 Other Income 4.91 3.80 6.14 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.12 -5.82 14.05 Interest 1.30 1.49 1.60 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.42 -7.31 12.45 Exceptional Items -- 10.66 -- P/L Before Tax -7.42 3.35 12.45 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.42 3.35 12.45 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.42 3.35 12.45 Equity Share Capital 25.79 25.79 25.79 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.15 0.52 1.93 Diluted EPS -1.15 0.52 1.93 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.15 0.52 1.93 Diluted EPS -1.15 0.52 1.93 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited