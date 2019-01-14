NCC Q3 PAT seen up 82.8% YoY to Rs. 129 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Construction & infra sector. The brokerage house expects NCC to report net profit at Rs. 129 crore up 82.8% year-on-year (down 25.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 60.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,856 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 68.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 10 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 328 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.