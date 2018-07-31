Natural Capsule standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 14.26 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 14.26 15.66 10.16 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 14.26 15.66 10.16 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 6.36 6.06 4.93 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.69 0.24 -0.53 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.57 1.97 1.33 Depreciation 1.09 1.34 1.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 5.25 5.00 4.43 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.68 1.06 -0.99 Other Income 0.07 0.27 0.14 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.75 1.32 -0.85 Interest 0.01 0.02 0.09 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.74 1.31 -0.94 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.74 1.31 -0.94 Tax 0.27 0.53 -0.35 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.47 0.78 -0.59 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.47 0.78 -0.59 Equity Share Capital 6.23 6.23 6.23 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.76 1.25 -0.09 Diluted EPS 0.76 1.25 -0.09 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.76 1.25 -0.09 Diluted EPS 0.76 1.25 -0.09 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited