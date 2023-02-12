National Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 165.84 crore, down 17.14% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Steel & Agro Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 165.84 crore in December 2022 down 17.14% from Rs. 200.15 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.51 crore in December 2022 up 27.88% from Rs. 28.44 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.50 crore in December 2022 down 271.72% from Rs. 4.95 crore in December 2021.
National Steel shares closed at 4.85 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.33% returns over the last 6 months and -17.09% over the last 12 months.
|National Steel & Agro Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|165.84
|179.90
|200.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|165.84
|179.90
|200.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|97.47
|95.03
|121.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|25.34
|36.07
|19.79
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.77
|0.49
|5.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.22
|9.51
|9.09
|Depreciation
|12.00
|12.34
|11.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.70
|38.26
|38.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.66
|-11.80
|-7.06
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.20
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.50
|-11.60
|-7.02
|Interest
|0.01
|0.43
|21.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.51
|-12.03
|-28.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.51
|-12.03
|-28.44
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-20.51
|-12.03
|-28.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.51
|-12.03
|-28.44
|Equity Share Capital
|44.50
|44.50
|44.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.61
|-2.70
|-6.39
|Diluted EPS
|-4.61
|-2.70
|-6.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.61
|-2.70
|-6.39
|Diluted EPS
|-4.61
|-2.70
|-6.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited