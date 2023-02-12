English
    National Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 165.84 crore, down 17.14% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Steel & Agro Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 165.84 crore in December 2022 down 17.14% from Rs. 200.15 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.51 crore in December 2022 up 27.88% from Rs. 28.44 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.50 crore in December 2022 down 271.72% from Rs. 4.95 crore in December 2021.

    National Steel & Agro Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations165.84179.90200.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations165.84179.90200.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials97.4795.03121.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods25.3436.0719.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.770.495.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.229.519.09
    Depreciation12.0012.3411.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.7038.2638.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.66-11.80-7.06
    Other Income0.160.200.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.50-11.60-7.02
    Interest0.010.4321.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-20.51-12.03-28.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-20.51-12.03-28.44
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-20.51-12.03-28.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-20.51-12.03-28.44
    Equity Share Capital44.5044.5044.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.61-2.70-6.39
    Diluted EPS-4.61-2.70-6.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.61-2.70-6.39
    Diluted EPS-4.61-2.70-6.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
