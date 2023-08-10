English
    Munjal Showa Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 287.87 crore, down 9.4% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Munjal Showa are:

    Net Sales at Rs 287.87 crore in June 2023 down 9.4% from Rs. 317.74 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.76 crore in June 2023 up 4086.45% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.24 crore in June 2023 up 89.6% from Rs. 9.62 crore in June 2022.

    Munjal Showa EPS has increased to Rs. 3.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2022.

    Munjal Showa shares closed at 139.50 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 50.00% returns over the last 6 months and 34.91% over the last 12 months.

    Munjal Showa
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations287.87298.85317.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations287.87298.85317.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials220.92220.02255.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.681.28-8.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.7626.9727.68
    Depreciation3.023.022.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.4534.6540.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.0412.920.30
    Other Income11.184.206.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.2217.126.69
    Interest0.000.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.2117.116.68
    Exceptional Items--10.92-6.34
    P/L Before Tax15.2128.030.34
    Tax2.456.830.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.7621.200.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.7621.200.30
    Equity Share Capital8.008.008.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.195.300.08
    Diluted EPS3.195.300.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.195.300.08
    Diluted EPS3.195.300.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:33 pm

