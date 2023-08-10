Munjal Showa Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 287.87 crore, down 9.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 287.87 crore in June 2023 down 9.4% from Rs. 317.74 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.76 crore in June 2023 up 4086.45% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.24 crore in June 2023 up 89.6% from Rs. 9.62 crore in June 2022.

Munjal Showa EPS has increased to Rs. 3.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2022.

Munjal Showa shares closed at 139.50 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 50.00% returns over the last 6 months and 34.91% over the last 12 months.