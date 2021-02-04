Munjal Showa Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 348.38 crore, up 16.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 348.38 crore in December 2020 up 16.88% from Rs. 298.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.27 crore in December 2020 up 248.47% from Rs. 4.96 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.25 crore in December 2020 up 118.02% from Rs. 12.04 crore in December 2019.

Munjal Showa EPS has increased to Rs. 4.32 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.24 in December 2019.

Munjal Showa shares closed at 142.20 on February 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.65% returns over the last 6 months and 16.13% over the last 12 months.