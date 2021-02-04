MARKET NEWS

Munjal Showa Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 348.38 crore, up 16.88% Y-o-Y

February 04, 2021 / 09:12 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Munjal Showa are:

Net Sales at Rs 348.38 crore in December 2020 up 16.88% from Rs. 298.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.27 crore in December 2020 up 248.47% from Rs. 4.96 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.25 crore in December 2020 up 118.02% from Rs. 12.04 crore in December 2019.

Munjal Showa EPS has increased to Rs. 4.32 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.24 in December 2019.

Munjal Showa shares closed at 142.20 on February 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.65% returns over the last 6 months and 16.13% over the last 12 months.

Munjal Showa
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations348.38330.16298.05
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations348.38330.16298.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials256.89250.59221.64
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.51-4.52-0.05
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost32.1832.5333.35
Depreciation4.384.394.93
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses37.9938.0236.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.429.171.76
Other Income7.454.575.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.8713.747.11
Interest0.000.120.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.8713.626.78
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax21.8713.626.78
Tax4.602.911.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.2710.714.96
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.2710.714.96
Equity Share Capital8.008.008.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.322.681.24
Diluted EPS4.322.681.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.322.681.24
Diluted EPS4.322.681.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Munjal Showa #Results
first published: Feb 4, 2021 09:00 pm

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

