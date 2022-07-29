English
    Morepen Lab Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 302.40 crore, down 21.81% Y-o-Y

    July 29, 2022 / 04:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Morepen Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 302.40 crore in June 2022 down 21.81% from Rs. 386.73 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.63 crore in June 2022 down 81.53% from Rs. 30.47 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.46 crore in June 2022 down 65.97% from Rs. 45.43 crore in June 2021.

    Morepen Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in June 2021.

    Morepen Lab shares closed at 36.95 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.12% returns over the last 6 months and -44.56% over the last 12 months.

    Morepen Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations302.40368.28386.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations302.40368.28386.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials197.63196.56187.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods31.7861.3766.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-20.11-16.5214.81
    Power & Fuel5.425.413.80
    Employees Cost35.5746.2238.88
    Depreciation6.766.886.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses12.6627.6914.67
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.9028.8816.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.7911.7937.16
    Other Income0.913.181.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.7014.9738.74
    Interest0.390.800.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.3114.1838.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.3114.1838.53
    Tax2.681.858.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.6312.3230.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.6312.3230.47
    Minority Interest----0.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.00--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.6312.3230.47
    Equity Share Capital99.8395.5689.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.270.68
    Diluted EPS0.110.240.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.270.68
    Diluted EPS0.110.240.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Morepen Lab #Morepen Laboratories #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 04:44 pm
