Morepen Lab Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 302.40 crore, down 21.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 302.40 crore in June 2022 down 21.81% from Rs. 386.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.63 crore in June 2022 down 81.53% from Rs. 30.47 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.46 crore in June 2022 down 65.97% from Rs. 45.43 crore in June 2021.

Morepen Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in June 2021.

Morepen Lab shares closed at 36.95 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.12% returns over the last 6 months and -44.56% over the last 12 months.