Morarjee Text Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.25 crore, down 35.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Morarjee Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 51.25 crore in March 2023 down 35.8% from Rs. 79.83 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 67.59 crore in March 2023 down 185.19% from Rs. 23.70 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.82 crore in March 2023 down 824.29% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2022.
Morarjee Text shares closed at 18.20 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.71% returns over the last 6 months and -11.44% over the last 12 months.
|Morarjee Textiles
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|51.25
|59.12
|79.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|51.25
|59.12
|79.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.03
|23.11
|39.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.44
|12.47
|-4.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.70
|7.17
|7.17
|Depreciation
|5.36
|5.67
|5.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.17
|27.42
|35.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.45
|-16.72
|-3.94
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.38
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.18
|-16.34
|-3.88
|Interest
|16.61
|22.28
|19.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-34.79
|-38.62
|-23.69
|Exceptional Items
|-32.74
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-67.53
|-38.62
|-23.69
|Tax
|0.05
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-67.58
|-38.62
|-23.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-67.58
|-38.62
|-23.69
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-67.59
|-38.63
|-23.70
|Equity Share Capital
|25.43
|25.43
|25.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.60
|-10.63
|-6.52
|Diluted EPS
|-18.60
|-10.63
|-6.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.60
|-10.63
|-6.52
|Diluted EPS
|-18.60
|-10.63
|-6.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited