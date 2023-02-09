Modison Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.48 crore, up 4.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.48 crore in December 2022 up 4.52% from Rs. 74.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2022 down 173.91% from Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2022 up 55.53% from Rs. 5.24 crore in December 2021.

Modison shares closed at 62.85 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.10% returns over the last 6 months and -30.36% over the last 12 months.