Modison Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.48 crore, up 4.52% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Modison are:
Net Sales at Rs 77.48 crore in December 2022 up 4.52% from Rs. 74.13 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2022 down 173.91% from Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2022 up 55.53% from Rs. 5.24 crore in December 2021.
Modison shares closed at 62.85 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.10% returns over the last 6 months and -30.36% over the last 12 months.
|Modison
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|77.48
|80.14
|74.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|77.48
|80.14
|74.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|63.05
|66.67
|67.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.26
|-0.12
|-8.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.96
|4.97
|4.70
|Depreciation
|1.58
|1.57
|1.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.34
|6.83
|6.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.82
|0.23
|3.52
|Other Income
|0.75
|0.18
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.57
|0.41
|3.61
|Interest
|0.56
|0.22
|0.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.01
|0.18
|3.26
|Exceptional Items
|-8.64
|0.53
|0.45
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.63
|0.71
|3.71
|Tax
|-0.59
|0.25
|0.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.05
|0.46
|2.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.05
|0.46
|2.77
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.05
|0.46
|2.77
|Equity Share Capital
|3.25
|3.25
|3.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.63
|0.14
|0.85
|Diluted EPS
|-0.63
|0.14
|0.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.63
|0.14
|0.85
|Diluted EPS
|-0.63
|0.14
|0.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
