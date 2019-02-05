Modern India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21.47 crore, up 16.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.47 crore in December 2018 up 16.12% from Rs. 18.49 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2018 down 139.01% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2018 down 12.76% from Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2017.

Modern India shares closed at 25.00 on January 30, 2019 (BSE)