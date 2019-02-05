Modern India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21.47 crore, up 16.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern India are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.47 crore in December 2018 up 16.12% from Rs. 18.49 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2018 down 139.01% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2018 down 12.76% from Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2017.
Modern India shares closed at 25.00 on January 30, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Modern India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.44
|27.62
|18.45
|Other Operating Income
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|Total Income From Operations
|21.47
|27.65
|18.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|20.53
|26.26
|17.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.57
|-4.17
|-0.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.32
|1.47
|1.48
|Depreciation
|0.86
|0.78
|0.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.46
|7.86
|1.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.14
|-4.55
|-3.05
|Other Income
|3.80
|4.29
|5.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.67
|-0.26
|2.16
|Interest
|3.23
|3.25
|3.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.57
|-3.51
|-0.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.57
|-3.51
|-0.88
|Tax
|-0.52
|-1.21
|-0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.05
|-2.29
|-0.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.05
|-2.29
|-0.44
|Equity Share Capital
|7.51
|7.51
|7.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.61
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.61
|-0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.61
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.61
|-0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited