MIC Electronics Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore, up 112.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore in September 2020 up 112.5% from Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.54 crore in September 2020 down 23.34% from Rs. 2.87 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.83 crore in September 2020 down 90.62% from Rs. 0.96 crore in September 2019.

MIC Electronics shares closed at 0.85 on December 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.00% returns over the last 6 months and 30.77% over the last 12 months.